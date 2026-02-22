Microsoft Appoints Indian Origin Asha Sharma as Gaming CEO

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Microsoft has named Indian-origin Asha Sharma as Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming. With this, Ms Sharma joined a long and growing list of Indian-descent leaders at the helm of global companies. Announcing her appointment, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said, Ms Sharma has helped build and scale services that reach billions of people and support thriving consumer and developer ecosystems over the last two years in her role at Microsoft, and previously as Chief Operating Officer at Instacart and a Vice President at Meta.