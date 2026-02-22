The Indian Awaaz

Ukraine Explosion: One police officer killed, 24 others injured in Lviv

Feb 22, 2026

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In Ukraine, a police officer was killed and 24 others were injured after multiple explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv. The National Police said, the first explosion occurred when a police patrol arrived at the scene of a suspected shop break-in, while second explosion followed shortly thereafter. Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, has described the attacks as a terrorist act. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a social media post confirmed that a suspect had been apprehended, but did not provide further details.

