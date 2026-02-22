Bangladesh tribunal orders notices for Sheikh Hasina, 5 others to surrender

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 8:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 has directed authorities to publish notices in two national newspapers, asking six fugitive accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to surrender in connection with the 2016 Jahajbari raid that left nine people dead.



The two-member tribunal, led by Justice Golam Murtaza Mazumder, adjourned the hearing until March 8. Arrest warrants for the six had been issued earlier on January 29. Other accused include Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Sheikh Muhammad Maruf Hasan, Monirul Islam, Krishna Podo Roy, and Abdul Baten.



The case relates to allegations that personnel from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Rapid Action Battalion staged the raid at Jahajbari in Kalyanpur, allegedly killing nine individuals who were reportedly held in custody and shot at close range, despite having no links to militancy. Former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque had earlier claimed the deceased were members of the banned militant group Neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB).