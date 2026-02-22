Bengal Rajya Sabha Polls: A Prelude to 2026 Assembly Elections

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 8:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Aafreen Hussain / Kolkata

With the beginning of 2026, political activity in West Bengal has intensified. On April 2, 2026, five Rajya Sabha seats from the state are set to fall vacant, and elections for these seats are proposed to be held in March. Although Rajya Sabha elections are conducted indirectly by elected MLAs and not by the general public, their political message carries significant weight

especially in a year when West Bengal is also heading toward Assembly elections.

Which Seats Are Falling Vacant?

According to parliamentary records, the terms of five Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal will end on April 2, 2026. These seats are currently represented by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties. Based on the current strength in the State Assembly, political analysts indicate that:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in a position to win four seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could secure one seat. The Congress and CPI(M) lack sufficient numbers, making their chances of victory limited.

What Does the Assembly Arithmetic Say?

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has a total of 294 members. To win one Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate requires the support of approximately 49 MLAs under the system of proportional representation.

With a clear majority in the Assembly, the TMC can comfortably secure four seats, while the BJP has enough strength to win one. This is why the election is being described as a “game of numbers.” Possible Candidates Under Discussion

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Party sources suggest that TMC may prioritize experienced leaders and organizationally strong faces. Discussions include the possibility of re-nominating sitting MPs or fielding new candidates who can help strengthen social and political equations. TMC will also aim to send representatives to the Rajya Sabha who can effectively raise the party’s voice against the Central Government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP’s strategy will be symbolically important. The party may nominate a face that strengthens its organization in the state and sends a political message ahead of the Assembly elections. A senior leader or a strategically influential personality could be chosen.

Congress

Although Congress lacks the numbers, it may attempt to reinforce its role within the broader opposition unity platform. The party hopes to revive its political base ahead of the Assembly polls.

CPI(M) and the Left Front

The Left Front has long struggled to maintain representation in the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal. Failure to secure a seat this time would be seen as a significant political setback. In such a scenario, they may adopt a more aggressive strategy for a comeback in the Assembly elections.

The Assembly Arithmetic

Strategic Candidate Considerations

TMC: Party sources suggest a focus on “organizationally strong” faces. The goal is to nominate veteran leaders who can effectively challenge the Central Government in New Delhi while balancing internal party equations ahead of the state polls.

Party sources suggest a focus on “organizationally strong” faces. The goal is to nominate veteran leaders who can effectively challenge the Central Government in New Delhi while balancing internal party equations ahead of the state polls. BJP: For the BJP, this lone seat is a symbolic tool. The party is expected to nominate a strategically influential figure to boost worker morale and signal “growing influence” in the state.

For the BJP, this lone seat is a symbolic tool. The party is expected to nominate a strategically influential figure to boost worker morale and signal “growing influence” in the state. The Opposition: For the CPI(M) and Congress, the inability to secure a seat serves as a moment of introspection. Their strategy will likely focus on using the period to revive their grassroots base and reassess alliance dynamics.

Key Political Concerns

Party Primary Objective TMC Maintaining organizational unity and converting Rajya Sabha momentum into Assembly gains. BJP Consolidating political ground and positioning itself as the primary challenger to the TMC. Left & Congress Retaining political relevance and keeping alliance possibilities alive for the general state election.

A Barometer for the 2026 Assembly Polls

While Rajya Sabha results do not dictate the outcome of Assembly elections, they create a critical Psychological Impact. A clean sweep of four seats by the TMC would reaffirm its dominance, while a successful BJP showing would solidify its status as a credible contender.

Ultimately, this “game of numbers” is about more than just five seats in Parliament; it is the opening move in a larger battle for the soul of West Bengal. In the coming months, candidate selection and shifting alliances will reveal exactly how this Rajya Sabha contest shapes the atmosphere for the 2026 Assembly showdown.

