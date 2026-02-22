Bangladesh’s 13th Parliament to hold first session on March 12

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 11:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh will witness the first session of its 13th National Parliament on March 12, where the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are set to be elected. The session will also review ordinances issued during the interim government’s tenure, adopt a condolence motion, and feature an address by the President.



Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed reporters on Sunday after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat. “A summary will be sent from the Parliament Secretariat to the President via the Prime Minister’s Office, following which the President will convene the session in consultation with the Prime Minister,” he said. The first session marks a significant moment for Bangladesh’s political landscape as the new government prepares to begin its legislative agenda.