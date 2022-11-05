FreeCurrencyRates.com

In joint statement, G7 countries call for extension of grain deal

WEB DESK

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have called for an extension of the UN-brokered grain deal after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.

In a joint statement, G7 foreign ministers said that they strongly support the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has reduced global food prices. They also urged Russia to heed the Secretary-General’s call.

On Wednesday, November 2, Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations.

The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed during a ceremony in Istanbul in July. Under the deal, ships transporting grain from three Ukrainian ports travel along an agreed corridor to markets worldwide.

