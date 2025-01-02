The Indian Awaaz

In 2024, India makes Unparalleled progress in technology, medicine

Jan 2, 2025

India Shines Bright in 2024 with Unparalleled progress in technology, medicine

AMN

India made incredible progress in both technology and medicine in 2024. It has been a year to remember, from AI-changing industries to major breakthroughs in nuclear energy, space exploration, and quantum computing. 

The year 2024 has cemented India’s global healthcare leadership. India developed its first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, a breakthrough against drug-resistant pneumonia with 10 times the efficacy with a three-day treatment regimen. India joined the Biopharmaceutical Alliance alongside South Korea, the US, Japan, and the EU to tackle drug supply shortages. India has also solidified its position as a global defence leader, achieving historic milestones in strategic innovation.

DRDO successfully flight-tested the Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, placing India in an elite group of nations with advanced re-entry systems. The nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile was tested from INS Arighaat, bolstering India’s underwater nuclear deterrence. The government approved two major space science missions, the Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4, advancing India’s capabilities in planetary exploration.

