In 2024, India makes Unparalleled progress in technology, medicine

India made incredible progress in both technology and medicine in 2024. It has been a year to remember, from AI-changing industries to major breakthroughs in nuclear energy, space exploration, and quantum computing.

The year 2024 has cemented India’s global healthcare leadership. India developed its first indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin, a breakthrough against drug-resistant pneumonia with 10 times the efficacy with a three-day treatment regimen. India joined the Biopharmaceutical Alliance alongside South Korea, the US, Japan, and the EU to tackle drug supply shortages. India has also solidified its position as a global defence leader, achieving historic milestones in strategic innovation.

DRDO successfully flight-tested the Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra, placing India in an elite group of nations with advanced re-entry systems. The nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile was tested from INS Arighaat, bolstering India’s underwater nuclear deterrence. The government approved two major space science missions, the Venus Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan-4, advancing India’s capabilities in planetary exploration.