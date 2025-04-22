Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IMF projects India’s GDP growth above 6% despite global trade tension

Apr 22, 2025

BIZ DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India’s GDP growth to remain above 6 per cent, despite all the odds amid rising global trade tensions. The IMF released the April 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report in Washington today. The outlook report pegs the Indian economy to grow at 6.2 per cent in Fiscal Year 2025-26 and 6.3 per cent in 2026-27.

The IMF expects global growth to decrease to 2.8 per cent this year and 3 per cent next year, indicating a cumulative downgrade of around 0.8 percentage points, following. US President Donald Trump announcement of reciprocal tariff on major trading partners and critical sectors earlier this month. While for China, the growth projection has been slashed to 4 per cent for 2025 and 4.6 per cent for next year, the US is expected to be more affected with 1.8 per cent GDP growth forecast this year, followed by 1.7 per cent in 2026.

