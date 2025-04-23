Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

J&K: Security beefed up across Kashmir valley after terror attack in Pahalgam

Apr 23, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Security across the Kashmir Valley has been increased manifold after the killing of several tourists in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. The location of the attack is around 85 kilometres from Srinagar, in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The joint combing operation by the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police is underway in the region. The operation has been expanded to 5 5-kilometre radius from the attack location in Pahalgam. Special forces, sniffer dogs and other technical intelligence means have been deployed to track down the attackers.

Additional checkpoints have been set up on highways and in sensitive areas, and quick reaction teams have been deployed near key installations and tourist hotspots. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar will be briefed by local formation commanders in Srinagar today on the present security situation in the Valley.

The frisking operations in Srinagar and other tourist places like Gulmarg and Sonamarg have been intensified. Security has been increased around small, medium, and large hotels where tourists are staying to prevent any potential incidents. The attack targeting tourists at the peak of the spring travel season has raised serious concerns. Top security sources said that the final figure of those killed is being compiled as rescue and identification efforts continue.

The J&K government has set up the Clock Emergency Help Desk for tourists in Srinagar and Anantnag. The emergency control room at Srinagar is- 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 and ADC Srinagar’s helpline is 7006058623.

The District Administration Anantnag Control Room Helpline is – 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527 and 6006365245.

President Murmu, VP Dhankhar, PM Modi term Pahalgam terror attack shocking, painful

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Terming it as shocking and painful, the President said it is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. The President said, Attacking innocent citizens is utterly appalling and unpardonable. She expressed condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said that such acts of violence are reprehensible and deserve our strongest condemnation.
       

Prime Minister Modi said, those behind the heinous act will not be spared and will be brought to justice. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said, their evil agenda will never succeed. He also expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the injured to recover at the earliest. Mr Modi added that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Leaders across party lines have strongly condemned the terror attack. Union Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the Narendra  Modi Government follows a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. He said the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation. Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said the dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible.      I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also condemned the cowardly attack and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. Bihar Chief Minister and senior JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and LJP (R) Chief Chirag Paswan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav have also condemned the incident.

