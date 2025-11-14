IMD warns of cold wave in North India; Delhi-NCR air Quality remains ‘very poor’

Staff Reporter

India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast cold wave conditions at places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh till 16th of this month. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index of the region was recorded as 381 at 7 PM today. Furthermore, the recorded AQI at IGI Airport is 332, Najafgarh is 384, Dwarka is 385, and RK Puram is 387.

The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) has imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas.