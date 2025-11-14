The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD warns of cold wave in North India; Delhi-NCR air Quality remains ‘very poor’

Nov 14, 2025

Staff Reporter

India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast cold wave conditions at places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh till 16th of this month. The weather agency has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index of the region was recorded as 381 at 7 PM today. Furthermore, the recorded AQI at IGI Airport is 332, Najafgarh is 384, Dwarka is 385, and RK Puram is 387.

The Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) has imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Apprehends MCD Engineer while accepting a Bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh

Nov 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ POLITICS

Politics of Money — Funds Drowning in Floods or Floating in the Vote Bank?

Nov 11, 2025
TOP AWAAZ REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Air Quality Hits ‘Severe’; Govt Imposes Stage III Pollution Curbs

Nov 11, 2025

You missed

BIHAR ELECTIONS AMN

Bihar election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

14 November 2025 10:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sebi proposes key changes to streamline IPO process

14 November 2025 10:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh NSA Khalilur Rahman to visit India amid strained ties

14 November 2025 9:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD warns of cold wave in North India; Delhi-NCR air Quality remains ‘very poor’

14 November 2025 9:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments