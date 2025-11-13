CBI Apprehends MCD Engineer while accepting a Bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh

Inder Vashisth,

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ajay Babbarwal, Junior Engineer, MCD, Najafgarh Zone, Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh from the complainant.

CBI registered the instant case on 11.11.2025 against R.C. Sharma Executive Engineer, Navin Kaul, Assistant Engineer and Ajay Babbarwal, Junior Engineer all of MCD, Najafgarh Zone, Delhi. It was alleged that the accused Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer , MCD, Najafgarh Zone, Delhi demanded undue advantage of Rs. 25,42,000/- from the complainant for clearing his pending bills of about Rs 3 Crores.

CBI laid a trap on 11.11.2025 and caught the accused Ajay Babbarwal, Junior Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh from complainant as part payment. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused persons which led to recovery of large amount of cash, Jewellery and documents related to property. Investigation is going on.