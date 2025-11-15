Soon After Bihar victory, BJP Suspends R.K. Singh

Allegations of ₹62,000 Crore Power Scam, Accusations Against Top Leaders Trigger Political Storm

Staff Reporter / Patna

In a swift post-election development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today suspended former Union Minister R.K. Singh for repeatedly issuing statements that the party described as “highly irresponsible, damaging, and against the official line.” The move comes just days after the Bihar Assembly election results, adding a new layer of tension to the state’s political atmosphere.

According to the suspension letter issued by the BJP’s central leadership, Singh had been consistently making public comments that questioned the integrity of NDA leaders and undermined the party’s image. The leadership said the disciplinary action was “unavoidable” in light of the escalating controversy around his remarks.

R.K. Singh had been attacking the NDA leadership, certain candidates, and the Bihar government over the past several days. In one of his most contentious statements, he urged voters not to support certain alliance candidates, saying, “Better to drown in a handful of water than vote for such people.” The remark triggered sharp criticism from within the party as well as the opposition.

The controversy deepened further when Singh publicly accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JDU’s Anant Singh, and RJD leader Surajbhan Singh of being “accused of murder.” He claimed such leaders were responsible for the criminalisation of politics in Bihar and were unfit to hold public office.

In another explosive charge, R.K. Singh accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of a massive ₹62,000 crore electricity scam. He alleged that the power purchase agreement signed with the Adani Group was “a betrayal of the people” and concealed major financial irregularities.

According to Singh, the Bihar government had agreed to purchase electricity at ₹6.75 per unit from Adani Power, despite the prevailing market rate being much lower. He raised questions about why a power plant initially meant to be constructed by NTPC—and even announced in the Union Budget—was suddenly handed over to a private company.

He shared documents on social media claiming that under the NTPC model, the fixed cost per unit would have been ₹2.32, while the government-approved plan allowed charges of ₹4.16 per unit. This, he argued, would impose an additional burden of ₹1.84 per unit, ultimately translating into thousands of crores in losses.

“Theft cannot be justified with arrogance. Staying silent on corruption is not in our culture,” Singh wrote.

The BJP, however, stated that his continued allegations—especially those targeting the NDA leadership—amounted to deliberate attempts to harm the party’s reputation. The suspension, it said, was necessary to maintain discipline and protect the alliance’s credibility.

This action, coming at a time when the NDA is celebrating a decisive victory in Bihar, has suddenly stirred up political tension. Analysts say the suspension of a former Union Minister so soon after the elections indicates deeper fractures and could have a ripple effect in the coming days.