9 Killed, 32 Injured in Explosion at Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir

VINIT WAHI

Nine people lost their lives in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir, last night. J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat said that the deceased included one personnel of State Investigating Agency (SIA), three personnel of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, 2 crime scene photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the Magistrate’s team and one Tailor who was associated with the team.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Home Affairs Joint Secretary (J&K Division) Prashant Lokhande said that 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians have sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately rushed for medical care. Mr Lokhande added that the government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased during this hour of grief. Mr Lokhande informed that the explosion occurred while processing a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals recovered during the investigation of a terror module.

He said that the explosives were kept securely in an open area of the police station and were being processed for forensic examination as part of standard procedure. He said that due to their unstable and sensitive nature, the materials were being handled with utmost care. Mr Lokhande said that the police station building, along with some surrounding structures, suffered severe damage. He added that the cause of the accident is being investigated, and any other speculation is unnecessary.