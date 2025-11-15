NDA Begins Govt Formation Exercises in Bihar as Key Leaders Meet Nitish Kumar

Staff Reporter / Patna

With the Bihar Assembly election results placing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in a commanding majority, the alliance has moved into active mode to shape the new government. The Chief Minister’s residence in Patna turned into the centre of political action on Saturday, with a stream of leaders arriving to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The series of back-to-back meetings has fuelled intense political discussions about the next steps in government formation, ministerial distribution, and the balance of power within the alliance.

One of the most prominent meetings of the day was the visit by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who reached the CM residence early in the morning. His unexpected visit triggered fresh speculation about internal negotiations, especially regarding cabinet positions and the leadership structure within the NDA. Although alliance leaders have repeatedly dismissed any doubts regarding the chief ministership, the frequency of these meetings has added a sharp edge to political chatter.

Earlier in the day, JDU working president Sanjay Jha arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence with the list of newly elected legislators, signalling the beginning of formal procedural steps toward government formation. Soon after that, BJP MLA Nitin Nabin also met Nitish Kumar. When asked by reporters about the purpose of his visit, he simply said he had come to “seek blessings.”

However, when questioned whether “a Maharashtra-like development” was possible in Bihar, Nabin responded with a smile: “Everything was fine there, and everything will be fine here too.” His remark instantly gained traction in political circles, drawing comparisons to the dramatic shifts in Maharashtra politics that continue to be a reference point for unexpected power plays.

Responding to speculation, Nitin Nabin reiterated that there was “no confusion anywhere within the NDA” and that all decisions were progressing according to an established process. Analysts suggest that, just as the NDA has emerged powerful in the election results, it is equally important for the alliance to project unity in leadership.

Throughout the day, several senior JDU leaders—including Lalan Singh, Vijay Chaudhary, and Shyam Rajak—also met Nitish Kumar. After his meeting, Rajak issued a firm statement: “There is no other face for the Bihar chief minister’s post except Nitish Kumar. The NDA is completely united.”

Inside sources suggest that discussions on the distribution of ministerial portfolios may intensify soon, given the NDA’s strong mandate. Alliance partners, especially regional ones, are eyeing significant roles in the new cabinet. Meanwhile, a BJP legislature party meeting is also expected to be called shortly.

Political observers believe that Saturday’s series of meetings sends a clear signal that the NDA leadership is actively moving toward forming the new government while attempting to curb unnecessary speculation. The combination of rapid consultations, strategic statements, and behind-the-scenes negotiations indicates that the final blueprint of Bihar’s next government may be released sooner rather than later.

Yet, the BJP MLA’s “Maharashtra-like game” remark has certainly injected an element of curiosity into Bihar’s political atmosphere. While the NDA insists on complete unanimity, the coming days may reveal whether the state’s politics will remain straightforward—or take an unexpected turn.