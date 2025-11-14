Bihar Results: We could not win an election that was not fair, says Rahul Gandhi

Staff Reporter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says the result in Bihar is surprising, and the party will continue to make efforts to save democracy.

In a post on X, he said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective.”

NDA bought votes with ₹10,000 scheme just before election; practice is dangerous for democracy: Congress MP

Congress MP Tariq Anwar says, “It is not appropriate that right before the elections, you start depositing money in people’s accounts to influence them and get their votes… SIR had an impact too because 65 lakh votes were cut… Bihar is a poor state, and Rs 10,000 is a huge amount for them… In a way, people’s votes were being bought… This practice is dangerous for democracy. Secondly, the Home Minister and Prime Minister raised the issue of infiltrators in Bihar… They tried to create an atmosphere of fear. All these things happened, and the Election Comission didn’t say anything. The Election Comission didn’t play their ole well.”

Tejashwi Yadav wins by 14,532 votes from Raghopur

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur constituency with a margin of 14,532 votes over Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satish Kumar, according to the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Bihar polls: Mahila-Youth is new MY formula, says PM Modi in victory speech

“.Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today’s victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people…”, says PM Modi in addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

We will continue to struggle for the poor and oppressed people of all Bihar, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

“We will continue to struggle for justice for Seemanchal, for the poor and oppressed people of all Bihar. We will work to address the fundamental problems faced by Seemanchal. I had promised that I would visit Seemanchal once every six months, I will go. We will also review the performance of the MLAs,” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the Bihar Assembly election results.

Regarding the Delhi bomb blast, he said, “we condemn it. I offer my condolences to the families of those who were killed by these oppressors. They killed human beings, both Hindus and Muslims, poor people, some of whom had come from far away for shopping. It is a deeply saddening and painful incident, and I strongly condemn it. It is clear that the trail of this attack leads towards a terrorist organisation based in Pakistan. We openly condemn terrorism. Terrorism can never be compromised with, nor should it ever be tolerated.”