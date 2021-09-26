IMD issues red alert for ‘Cyclone Gulab’

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for ‘Cyclone Gulab’. The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards during last six hours and lies centered over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. The landfall process will commence from late evening today.

Light to moderate rainfall will occur today at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Telangana and heavy falls at isolated places over north interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Gale wind speed reaching 70 to 80 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 kmph will very likely prevail over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal from this afternoon till late night. Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph will most likely prevail along and off Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea today. They have been advised not to venture into northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts till tomorrow.