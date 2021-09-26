Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
IMD issues red alert for ‘Cyclone Gulab’

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for ‘Cyclone Gulab’. The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards during last six hours and lies centered over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal. The landfall process will commence from late evening today.

Light to moderate rainfall will occur today at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Telangana and heavy falls at isolated places over north interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Gale wind speed reaching 70 to 80 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 kmph will very likely prevail over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal from this afternoon till late night. Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph will most likely prevail along and off Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea today. They have been advised not to venture into northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts till tomorrow.

IPL: CSK to take on KKR; RCB to clash with MI

In IPL Cricket today, Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dh ...

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC beat Army Green to complete semifinal lineup

HSB Kolkata, 25 September; Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind yet again to register a 3-2 win against Army ...

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women's hockey team with their super ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

