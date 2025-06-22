Welcome to   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several parts of India

Jun 22, 2025

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Eastern Rajasthan, South Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today. Very Heavy rainfall is expected in Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka today.

Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Gujarat coast, the entire Konkan coast, along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining sea areas, Oman and adjoining Yemen coast and adjoining sea areas, the central and adjoining north, south Arabian Sea and many parts of the northeast Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture along and off the north Andhra Pradesh coast, over many parts of the central, southwest and northern parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and over the Andaman Sea. Hot and Humid conditions are very likely in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

