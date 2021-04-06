IMA urges Centre to open up vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age

WEB DESK

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the centre to open up vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age. In a letter written to the Prime Minister today, the IMA has also appealed that the government should make vaccination certificate mandatory for entry into public places and large gatherings.

Highlighting the gradual rise in number of new COVID cases, the Association termed it painful that in spite of extraordinary efforts of the Government the new cases in the apparent second wave is turning alarming.

IMA added that since vaccination against COVID stands as a single evidence-based resource to restrict the cases, the drive should be amplified multifold in order to pave way for herd immunity.

The Association said that the government should include private sector family clinics in the vaccination drive to widen it’s ambit and constitute district level vaccine task force in every district to monitor effective vaccination of every beneficiary.