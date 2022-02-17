I’m actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

AMN WEB DESK

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made an emotional chord with the people in this border district by projecting himself as an “actual aam aadmi” who understood problems and concerns of the people of the state.

Channi was here to campaign in favour of Congress candidates Parminder Singh Pinki (Ferozepur, Urban), Ashu Bangar (Ferozepur, Rural) and Vijay Kalra (Guruharsahai). Earlier, the CM reached the residence of Pinki and then went to pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas temple in the Ram Bagh area. Thereafter, he participated in a roadshow to drum up support for Pinki, who is contesting for the third time from this seat.

Later, the CM went to Mamdot and Lakho ke Behram to address party workers. Channi said he tried to deliver the best during this brief tenure, adding that he would ensure that the Punjabis were given their due if the Congress was voted back to power. He promised to launch a special scholarship for general category students for higher studies on the lines of scholarship for the SC students. He said it was the first time that a Dalit had been given an opportunity to head the state.

Congress will form the next government: Hooda



Congress’ special observer for Punjab Deepender Singh Hooda, while campaigning in the Malwa region for the party candidates, said Congress would form the next government.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is a popular face and the Congress has always stood by the farmers. Rahul Gandhi was the first to visit Punjab and hold a tractor march in solidarity with the farmers during their agitation against the contentious farm laws. Also, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and I were the first to reach Lakhimpur Kheri after the violence there,” Deepender pointed out.

Stressing that Punjab was a ‘sensitive’ state, he said the Congress could alone provide a stable government and ensure peace and prosperity in the state. He lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging that they were “hand in glove with the BJP” and, therefore, equally responsible for the “ill-treatment” of farmers during the stir.