IIT Bombay is set to host the 56th Inter-IIT Sports Meet. According to an official release the famous event will be organised after a hiatus of nine years. It stated that the IIT Gandhinagar is the co-host of the event. The 56th edition, scheduled between 10th-15th December 2023, promises an even more thrilling experience for participants and spectators alike, with a plethora of sporting events showcasing the best talent from 23 IITs across the nation.