First-ever Khelo India Para Games begins in New Delhi

AMN

The first-ever Khelo India Para Games kicked off today in New Delhi. More than 1,400 participants from across 32 states and Union Territories including Services Sports Control Board are participating in the 8-day event.

The Para athletes will compete for honours in 7 disciplines including para-athletics, para shooting, para archery, para football, para-badminton, para table tennis and para weight lifting. Khelo India Para Games aim to provide opportunities for aspiring para-athletes to showcase their skills and develop their career in para-sports.



Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has said that athletes participating in the Khelo India Para Games will receive comprehensive medical coverage. The Ministry said that the medical coverage includes emergency medical services, on-site medical teams and access to necessary healthcare facilities.