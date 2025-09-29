IISF 2025: Dr. Jitendra Singh Orders Massive Student & Startup Outreach

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 5:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

VINIT WAHI

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, who holds the portfolios for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and the PMO, has convened a high-level meeting to solidify preparations for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, which will be hosted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences in Chandigarh.

The Minister instructed senior officials to shift the focus of the IISF from merely a scientific showcase to a participatory public event. He stressed the immediate need for a sustained and intensive awareness campaign to maximize footfall, specifically targeting schools and parents.

Key Directives for IISF 2025:

Ground-Level Outreach: Line ministries must closely collaborate with the State Governments of Haryana and Chandigarh to launch pre-festival outreach events, including science fairs in schools, mobile exhibits, regional roadshows, and local media promotions .

Line ministries must closely collaborate with the State Governments of Haryana and Chandigarh to launch pre-festival outreach events, including . Startup Integration: Dr. Singh emphasized that startups and innovation zones should not be sidelined but placed at the forefront of exhibits and conclaves to “handhold and nurture” them.

Dr. Singh emphasized that should not be sidelined but placed at the of exhibits and conclaves to “handhold and nurture” them. Science Communication Hubs: The nodal department was directed to map out “science communication hubs” in every district and deploy youth ambassadors to set up early teaser installations in public spaces.

The nodal department was directed to map out and deploy to set up early teaser installations in public spaces. Focus on Public Engagement: The venue design must integrate features for citizen-science displays, student innovation zones, interactive exhibits, and public-engagement tracks.

Dr. Singh called upon all science secretaries to expedite final clearances and cross-ministry coordination. This strong emphasis on ground-level awareness and collaboration signals an active effort by the Centre to bridge the gap between science, students, and society, making the IISF a must-visit event for schoolchildren and families across the region.

The meeting was attended by key scientific leaders, including Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Secretaries from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, DST, DBT, and CSIR.