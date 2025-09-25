Govt Approves Major Financial Boost for Scientific Research

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir Kumar

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant funding package of Rs. 2,277 crore (approximately $2.7 billion) for the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This five-year scheme, running from 2021-22 to 2025-26, is aimed at boosting India’s scientific research capabilities and developing a strong pool of skilled human resources.

The initiative, titled “Capacity Building and Human Resource Development,” will be implemented by the CSIR and will benefit all major R&D institutions, national laboratories, and universities across the country. It is designed to provide a broad platform for young researchers, helping them build successful careers in academia and industry. The scheme’s focus is on fostering growth in critical areas like Science, Technology, Engineering, Medical, and Mathematical Sciences (STEMM).

This investment is expected to significantly contribute to India’s Sustainable Development Goals by increasing the number of researchers per million population. The government’s consistent focus on R&D has already yielded results, with India climbing to the 39th rank in the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2024. According to US data, India is now among the top three nations in terms of scientific paper publications.

The scheme, which marks a historic milestone for the CSIR, includes four key sub-schemes: funding for doctoral and postdoctoral fellowships, support for extramural research, and grants for promoting knowledge sharing through travel and symposia. This comprehensive approach reflects the government’s commitment to creating a robust, R&D-driven innovation ecosystem and positioning Indian science for global leadership.