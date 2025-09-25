The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida

Sep 25, 2025

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The trade show will continue on the 29th of this month. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others.

PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he welcomed all the traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youths who had come to attend the Trade Show.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that over 2200 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services. He mentioned this time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia, which means both countries are further strengthening their time-tested partnership.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, welcomed the Prime Minister and said that this is the Prime Minister’s first visit to UP after the implementation of historic next-generation GST reforms. He said, Poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders, small and medium enterprises, all communities and castes have received this Diwali gift. Mr Adityanath informed that in the last four days, a new kind of liveliness can be seen in the markets.

The trade show will continue on the 29th of this month. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh’s rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES SCIENCE / TECH

Govt Approves Major Financial Boost for Scientific Research

Sep 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Cabinet Okays six proposals for various sectors worth 95,000 crore rupees

Sep 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Sep 24, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran does not seek nuclear weapons: Iranian President Pezeshkian

25 September 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

‘Well done to young Atiqa’, J&K CM highlights Kashmir’s first Formula 1 racing prodigy

25 September 2025 1:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida

25 September 2025 12:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

देसी तमंचों के लिए देसी गोलियां बनाने वाला गिरफ्तार

25 September 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments