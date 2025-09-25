PM inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he welcomed all the traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youths who had come to attend the Trade Show.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness that over 2200 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services. He mentioned this time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia, which means both countries are further strengthening their time-tested partnership.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, welcomed the Prime Minister and said that this is the Prime Minister’s first visit to UP after the implementation of historic next-generation GST reforms. He said, Poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders, small and medium enterprises, all communities and castes have received this Diwali gift. Mr Adityanath informed that in the last four days, a new kind of liveliness can be seen in the markets.

The trade show will continue on the 29th of this month. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh’s rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.