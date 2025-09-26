PM Modi, Russia’s Dy PM Dmitry Patrushev discuss boosting ties in agriculture

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

BISHAESHWAR MISHRA

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of World Food India 2025 in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing, and other areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Vladimir Putin and said he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Happy to meet Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025. We discussed ways to strengthen our win-win cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food processing.”

Earlier in the day, delivering his keynote address at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, PM Modi underlined the importance of Russia as the partner country for this year’s edition, calling it a reflection of the deepening and time-tested India-Russia partnership.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, PM Modi said India is working towards building capabilities across sectors—from “chips to ships” – to strengthen self-reliance. He also informed that the first batch of fully indigenous AK-203 assault rifles, manufactured under the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) joint venture in Amethi, will soon be delivered to the Indian Army. The modern AK-203 rifles, named ‘Sher’ in India, are more advanced than the AK-47 and AK-56 series and are among the most lethal rifles in the Kalashnikov family.

The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is being held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, showcasing the state’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths to a global audience. The event is hosting business delegations and industry leaders from across the world, with Russia participating as the partner nation.