Govt Cancels FCRA Certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Over Violation of Regulations

September 26, 2025

Home Ministry Cancels FCRA Certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Over Violation of Regulations

The Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO. Sources said that according to official findings, Sonam Wangchuk had deposited 3.5 lakh rupees into the FCRA account of the association in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in 2021-22. The NGO had also received 4 lakh 93 thousand 205 from a Swedish donor for educational programmes on issues including migration, climate change, food security, and sovereignty.

The Ministry said a foreign contribution cannot be accepted for study on the sovereignty of the nation and said the act is against the national interest of the country. Citing violations under Sections 8(1)(a), 17, 18, 19, and conditions of registration under Section 12(4) of the FCRA, the Ministry exercised its powers to cancel the NGO’s FCRA registration certificate with immediate effect.

