PM Modi Launches Women Employment Scheme for Bihar

Sep 27, 2025

September 27, 2025

PM Modi Launches Women Employment Scheme for Bihar; Says, Women-Centric Schemes and Programmes Benefitted Every Section of Society

BISHESHWAR MISHAR / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Mr Modi transferred 10 thousand rupees each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar. The scheme aims to promote women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state.

The Prime Minister also virtually interacted with beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that when a woman becomes employed or starts her own business, it gives new wings to her dreams. Mr Modi highlighted that the central government’s Mudra Yojana, Drone Didi campaign, Insurance Sakhi campaign, and Bank Didi campaign are creating employment and self-employment opportunities for women across the country.

