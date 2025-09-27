The Indian Awaaz

NCB Collaborates with Indian Railways to Strengthen Fight Against Drug Trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has collaborated with Indian Railways for strengthening the fight against drug trafficking. Director General NCB Anurag Garg met Director General, Railway Protection Force Sonali Mishra for a stronger partnership between the two sides.

In a social media post, NCB said that the collaboration will focus on conducting awareness campaigns by displaying anti-drug messages and MANAS Helpline on electronic boards in trains and at stations to reach millions of passengers daily.

The initiative will also focus on information sharing on vulnerable trains, routes and stations being used for trafficking of opium, cannabis and synthetic drugs. The Agency added that with the vast reach of Indian Railways and the operational expertise of NCB, this joint initiative aims to disrupt drug networks and protect youth from the menace of narcotics.

