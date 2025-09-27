The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

Sep 27, 2025

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

The situation in Leh district of the Ladakh Union Territory remained peaceful today, as there are no reports of untoward incidents from anywhere. Leh has been under restrictions through the imposition of section 163 of BNSS 2023 since Wednesday 24th   of this month, following the violent clash between security personnel and protesting youth, which claimed the loss of four lives and ninety others were injured in this incident. 

The injured persons are still undergoing treatment at Sonam Norbu Hospital in Leh. All the educational institutions and Business establishments across the district remained closed today as per the order of the district Magistrate Leh. People stayed indoors, and traffic on roads was minimal. Security forces have been deployed in the entire district to ensure the imposition of restrictions and maintain law and order, as well as to restore normalcy and peace in the region.  AIR

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

NCB Collaborates with Indian Railways to Strengthen Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Sep 27, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Launches Women Employment Scheme for Bihar

Sep 27, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Cancels FCRA Certificate of Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO Over Violation of Regulations

Sep 26, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under NSA over Ladakh violence, shifted to Jodhpur jail

27 September 2025 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

27 September 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Amit Shah Interacts with BJP Workers, Discusses Bihar Poll Preparation

27 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors Launches Ace Gold+ Diesel Mini-Truck at Rs. 5.52 Lakh*

27 September 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments