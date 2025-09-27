Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The situation in Leh district of the Ladakh Union Territory remained peaceful today, as there are no reports of untoward incidents from anywhere. Leh has been under restrictions through the imposition of section 163 of BNSS 2023 since Wednesday 24th of this month, following the violent clash between security personnel and protesting youth, which claimed the loss of four lives and ninety others were injured in this incident.

The injured persons are still undergoing treatment at Sonam Norbu Hospital in Leh. All the educational institutions and Business establishments across the district remained closed today as per the order of the district Magistrate Leh. People stayed indoors, and traffic on roads was minimal. Security forces have been deployed in the entire district to ensure the imposition of restrictions and maintain law and order, as well as to restore normalcy and peace in the region. AIR