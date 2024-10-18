THE INDIAN AWAAZ

IDF claims killing of Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

Oct 18, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon, today. In a statement, the IDF said Awada, who oversaw projectile attacks from villages near the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil into Israeli territory, was killed by Israeli air and artillery forces. According to the IDF, since yesterday, the Israeli army has killed more than 45 Hezbollah members and destroyed over 150 targets, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and military infrastructure.

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, 45 others

Oct 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Protests over rape case in Lahore turn violent, 250 arrested

Oct 18, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Immense scope for enhancing cooperation between India and Malawi in various fields: President Murmu

Oct 17, 2024

