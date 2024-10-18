IDF claims killing of Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander in Lebanon, today. In a statement, the IDF said Awada, who oversaw projectile attacks from villages near the Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil into Israeli territory, was killed by Israeli air and artillery forces. According to the IDF, since yesterday, the Israeli army has killed more than 45 Hezbollah members and destroyed over 150 targets, including a weapons storage facility, launchers, and military infrastructure.

