Bangladesh tribunal issues arrest warrant against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, 45 others

AMN / WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, a three-member tribunal on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 45 others, including top Awami League leaders, in connection with alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass protests.

The tribunal led by Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar passed the order, allowing a plea of the prosecution.

The chief prosecutor of the tribunal Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam revealed the information on Thursday that the tribunal passed the order, asking to arrest and subsequently produce her before the court by November 18, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Earlier on October 14, the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal by appointing its chairman and two members to start the trials of people who committed alleged crimes against humanity during the July-August mass protests against the government.

Dhaka to take steps to bring back Hasina: Touhid

DHAKA

The Bangladesh government will take necessary steps to bring ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country following arrest warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against her.

“We (foreign ministry) have just received the news…We will certainly take necessary steps to repatriate her (Hasina),” Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told newsmen here this afternoon.

Briefing newsmen at the ministry here this afternoon, he said, “We have one month’s time, and we will take necessary steps (by this time) to this end.”

Asked about Hasina’s whereabouts, the foreign adviser said unofficial sources indicated that the former premier is still in New Delhi.

Regarding other Awami League leaders, who have fled the country after August 5, Hossain said that the government would also take measures to bring them back to face justice.

The reconstituted ICT today issued arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina and 45 others including her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on charges of crimes against humanity.

The court has instructed authorities to detain the accused and produce them before the tribunal by November 18.