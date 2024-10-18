Pakistan: Protests over rape case in Lahore turn violent, 250 arrested

In Pakistan, the protests against the rape incident in Lahore turned severe as various incidents of violence, vandalism and arson were reported in various cities. According to media reports, at least 250 protesters were arrested in Rawalpindi today.

The police used tear gas to disperse students demonstrating against the incident. It said, a security guard was killed, and several campuses of the educational institutions were vandalized and set on fire. The protesters also clashed with police.

Today’s demonstrations come amid the ongoing unrest across the province over rape allegations which went viral on social media platforms prompting students to hold multiple demonstrations across various cities in recent days.

More than two dozen people, including four policemen, were injured in violent protests in Lahore on Tuesday.

The turmoil eventually warranted a strong response from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, announced a crackdown on those spreading fake news regarding the rape of a student.