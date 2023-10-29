ICC World Cup: India beat England by 100 run

AMN

With wonderful performance by bowlers, Rohit Sharma-led Indian team continued their supreme run in the ongoing edition of World Cup and defeated England by 100 runs in Lucknow on Sunday.

In a game that was dominated by the ball, England restricted India to 229/9 in their 50 overs to leave the match in the balance at the midway point.

But an out-of-form England batting line-up disintegrated under the pressure built by India’s inspired pace attack, as Mohammed Shami took 4/22 and Jasprit Bumrah bagged 3/32 to wrap up a convincing victory.

Adil Rashid gets two boundaries in Mohammad Shami overs but the bowler has the final laugh. Adds bit more pace and pitches it slightly up and Rashid fails to deal with it. The ball goes past his bat and knocks the stumps. He falls for 13(20). ENG: 122/9 (34 overs)

Batting first, India were 229 runs for nine in the stipulated 50 overs. After a disastrous start, Captain Rohit Sharma consolidated the Indian innings with a gritty knock of 87 runs. For England, David Willey took three wickets. Earlier England won the toss and opted to field.



Currently, India is the only unbeaten team in five straight games while it is a do-or-die match for England. England have won only one match out of their five matches and will be effectively knocked out of the tournament if it loses today’s match.