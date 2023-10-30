इंडियन आवाज़     30 Oct 2023 10:53:09      انڈین آواز

Paris Olympics women’s football qualifiers: India suffer second successive defeat, lose to Vietnam 1-3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh bedi

India’s  suffered their second successive defeat as they lost to Vietnam 1-3 in their Group C match of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers second round at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent.
 With this loss, their hopes of qualifying for the third and final round of the Paris Olympic qualifiers also came to an end .Huynh Nhu (4’), Tran Linh (22’) and Pham Hai Yen (73’) scored for Vietnam while Sandhiya Ranganathan (80’) scored for India.

The third and final round of the Paris Olympic qualifiers is scheduled in February and only the top teams from the three groups (A–C), along with the best runners-up, will make the cut.
India, who lost to Japan 7-0 in their opening match, is currently is lying last in Group C with no points from two matches. The other three teams in the group – Uzbekistan, Japan and Vietnam – each have three points already.

Vietnam, 34th in the latest FIFA women’s football rankings, got off the blocks quickly and took the lead inside the first five minutes after Nguyen Dung raced own the right flank and setup Huynh Nhu, who headed in past goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi.

 World No. 61 India struggled to match up to the pace and intensity of their rivals who created havoc in the Indian half. Huynh Nhu, in fact, could  have completed her hat-trick in the first 15 minutes.
 The Vietnamese striker had Panthoi beat with another header but the post came to India’s rescue and seconds later Panthoi had to be in full stretch to deny Nhu’s driven free-kick for distance.
 Vietnam, kept up the pressure and got the second goal through Tran Linh, who dove in to meet Nguyen Thuy’s cross. India’s only meaningful chance of the half came in the 36th minute after Anju Tamang brought down Ritu Rani’s cross near the opposition goal but the danger was cleared before the Indian forward could make something out of it.

In the second-half, India head coach Thomas Dennerby made a couple of substitutes to curb Vietnam’s dominance. Sangita Basfore and Astam Oraon came in for Bala Devi and Ashalata Devi, respectively.
 The changes, however, did little to increase India’s offensive prowess as Vietnam continued to attack in waves and pegged the Indian players back in their own half.

India trailed 0-3 around the 75-minute mark with Pham Hai Yen beating Panthoi with a header, again. With 10 minutes of regulation time to play, however, India pulled one back with Sandhiya Ranganathan scoring   country’s   first goal of the tournament.
  India will play Uzbekistan next on Wednesday at the Milliy Stadium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

کیرالہ: کنونشن سینٹر میں دھماکے میں ایک ہلاک، 36 سے زائد زخمی

کیرل کے ارناکولم میں عیسائیوں کی دعا کے اجتماع میں بلاسٹ کے د ...

اسرائیل نے اقوام متحدہ کی قرارداد مسترد کر دی

سرائیل نے غزہ میں انسانی ہمدردی کی بنیاد پر جنگ بندی کی اپیل ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart