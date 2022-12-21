FreeCurrencyRates.com

ICC Women’s T-20: Australia beat India by 54 runs in fifth & final match to clinch series 4-1

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Women’s Cricket, India suffered a 54-run defeat to Australia in their fifth and final T-20 International at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last night, December 20.

Put into bat first, the visitors posted a big 196-run for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 20 overs riding on Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 66 runs off 32 balls and Grace Harris’s not out 64 runs off 34. For hosts, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, and Devika Vaidya took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, India were bundled out for 142 runs in 20 overs. For hosts, Deepti Sharma was the top scorer with 53 runs off 34-ball. For visitors, Heather Graham scalped four wickets and also bagged hat-trick while Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets. With the result, Australia have won the series 4-1. 

