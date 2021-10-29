Supreme Court sets up expert panel led by retired judge to probe Pegasus row
Cruise drugs case: Bombay HC to continue hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Thursday
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
UP govt to withdraw cases related to violation of COVID-19 guidelines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2021 07:13:47      انڈین آواز

I&B Minister of Bangladesh inaugurates Bangabandhu Sambad Kendra at Kolkata Press Club

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Information and Broadcasting minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud today inaugurated Bangabandhu Sambad Kendra at the Kolkata Press Club.

It was done on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of the significant contribution of the journalists of the Kolkata Press Club in the liberation war of Bangladesh. Five journalists were felicitated at the programme.

Dr. Mahmud lauded the role of Indian journalists in his country’s freedom struggle. He said the friendship would be further strengthened through cultural exchange between the two countries.

On the recent happenings in Bangladesh, he claimed that it was a political ploy to create anarchy and to destroy the communal harmony of the country.

Earlier, Dr Mahmud paid a visit to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India in tough Group A with China Iran and Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October:  Host India has been placed in a very tough   ...

A thrilling contest in the offing at Delhi Golf Club League semi finals

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 28 October: A thrilling contest is in the offing as Teams Baale Golf, BMW-Deut ...

RSPB wins team championship Haryana’s Pooja and Neetu dominate the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / Hisar World Championships silver medallist, Sonia Lather led the charge as the Railway ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz