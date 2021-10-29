I&B Minister of Bangladesh inaugurates Bangabandhu Sambad Kendra at Kolkata Press Club

WEB DESK
The Information and Broadcasting minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud today inaugurated Bangabandhu Sambad Kendra at the Kolkata Press Club.
It was done on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of the significant contribution of the journalists of the Kolkata Press Club in the liberation war of Bangladesh. Five journalists were felicitated at the programme.
Dr. Mahmud lauded the role of Indian journalists in his country’s freedom struggle. He said the friendship would be further strengthened through cultural exchange between the two countries.
On the recent happenings in Bangladesh, he claimed that it was a political ploy to create anarchy and to destroy the communal harmony of the country.
Earlier, Dr Mahmud paid a visit to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.