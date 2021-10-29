WEB DESK
The 13th Meeting of Heads of National Statistical Offices of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Countries was held virtually under the Chairship of India on Thursday. Dr. G. P. Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives from the National Statistical Offices (NSOs) of BRICS Countries. During the meeting, the Joint Statistical Publication (JSP) 2021 and JSPSnapshot 2021 for BRICS Countries were released. The theme of the meeting was NSOs efforts in monitoring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) wherein speakers from BRICS NSOs highlighted efforts taken so far as well as future plan in terms of data and methodologies in monitoring of SDGs.
BRICS Joint Statistical Publication, JSP Snapshot released
