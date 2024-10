AMN

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, Euisun Chung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the 21st of this month.

Responding to a post by Hyundai India handle on X, Mr Modi remarked that India is indeed the ideal place to invest in. He expressed happiness to see Hyundai’s enthusiasm towards the plant in Pune. He added that Maharashtra is India’s economic powerhouse and big investments like this will greatly benefit the people of the state.