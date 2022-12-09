HS Prannoy beats Viktor Axelsen in BWF World Tour finals

India’s HS Prannoy outclassed in badminton Olympic and world champion Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the BWF World Tour in Bangkok on Friday. It is Prannoy’s second win over the Dane shuttler in seven meetings.

After losing the first game, Prannoy fought back to win the two games and the match in 51 minutes.

Seeded third in the tournament, Prannoy had lost his earlier two Group A matches. In both matches, the Indian shuttler lost after playing a three-game contest.

Prannoy was the lone Indian player competing at the 2022 season-ending BWF World Tour Finals – where only the top 8 players and pairs of the year take part.