HRD Ministry formulates detail SoP for conducting University exam

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Human Resource Development Ministry has formulated a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting University examinations in the country. The SOP formulated in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health have been devised to ensure students’ safety, fairness and equal opportunity amid the global pandemic due to COVID-19.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has informed that the UGC has issued a guideline to conduct all the examinations of the terminal semester in the Universities by 30th September this year. He said, these exams will be conducted through offline, online or mixed mode.

HRD Minister informed that in case any student of final year is unable to appear in these examinations, the student will be given an opportunity at a later stage.

Mr. Pokhriyal asserted that ensuring academic credibility, career opportunities and progress of students holds prime importance in the education system. He added that the educational evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system.