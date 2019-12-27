FreeCurrencyRates.com

HRD Minister launches five documents developed by UGC

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Thursday launched the five documents developed by University Grants Commission, UGC covering the 5 verticals of Quality Mandate.

These five documents cover evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values and professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nishank said that to improve the quality in Higher Educational Institutions, UGC has adopted the Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate. He said, the quality mandate aims at evolving higher education system to equip country’s next-generation with vital skills, knowledge and ethics for leading a rewarding life.

Mr Nishank said, student evaluation plays a crucial role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country. He said, in order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to Learning Outcomes, the report ‘Evaluation Reforms in Higher Educational Institutions in India’ is very timely and beneficial for HEIs.

Further referring to SATAT- Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campus development in Higher Educational Institutions, He said, the framework encourages universities to adopt reflective policies and practices to enhance the environmental quality of the campus and to adopt sustainable green and sustainable methods in its future.

Recognising the need to discuss and streamline the process that helps to infuse the culture of human values and ethics in educational institutions, UGC has also developed a policy framework- “MulyaPravah – Guidelines for Inculcation of Human values and Professionals Ethics in Higher Educational Institutions”.

He hoped that the Guidelines for Guru-Dakshta – A guide to Faculty Induction Programme will fulfil its main objective to sensitise and motivate the faculty to adopt learner-centred approaches, ICT integrated learning and new pedagogic approaches to teaching-learning, assessment tools in higher education.

Mr Nishank emphasized the importance of promoting high-quality research and creation of new knowledge by faculty members. He lauded UGC’s efforts for setting up a Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) to continuously monitor and identify quality journals across disciplines. He also hoped that the CARE website and Reference List of Quality Journals will be useful to create more awareness and help the cause of promoting academic integrity and ethical publishing.

