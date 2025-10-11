How to manage Asthma Allergy in Winter

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 2:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr. Vijay P. Warad

Winter often worsens allergies and asthma, as environmental pollutants like smoke, pollen, dust, and smog trap allergens and irritants, triggering systemic allergic reactions.

Research indicates that nine out of ten children and 65–85% of adults have underlying allergies, which commonly manifest during post-monsoon and winter months as eczema, rhinitis, conjunctivitis, sinusitis, and throat infections.

Risk factors include chronic exposure to allergens, genetic predisposition, environmental conditions, and dietary habits. In children, allergies may present with inflamed nasal turbinates, dark circles under the eyes (allergic shiners), creases on the nose (allergic crease) or eyelids (Dennie’s lines), constant mouth breathing (allergic gape), habitual nose rubbing (allergic salute), and long, silky lashes.

Effective management includes identifying underlying conditions and treating with medications such as second- or third-generation antihistamines, leukotriene receptor antagonists like Montelukast, inhaled corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory agents, biologics, immunomodulators, and monoclonal IgE therapy, often using combination therapy in advanced cases.

Preventive strategies focus on lifestyle and dietary modifications—including fiber-rich foods, vitamin D optimization, and sunlight exposure—along with allergen avoidance, minimizing indoor pollution, and use of masks. Prevention can be staged: primary (infant diet modulation, breastfeeding), secondary (for children with symptoms), and tertiary (to prevent progression or severity of established disease).

Allergy diagnosis involves in vivo tests such as skin prick, intradermal, patch, and food challenge tests, as well as in vitro tests measuring total and specific serum IgE. Immunotherapy is indicated for IgE-mediated allergies when sensitization is clinically relevant, symptoms are significant, and standardized allergen extracts are available.

Early diagnosis, safe and targeted treatment, immunotherapy when appropriate, and post-treatment precautions help prevent complications, reduce disease severity, and improve long-term outcomes for patients with winter allergies.

Dr. Vijay P. Warad, is Consultant Allergist, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Sai Allergy Asthma Eye Hospital, Pune