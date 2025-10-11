Fermented Soya Found to Boost Memory in Older Adults: Study

Last Updated on October 11, 2025 2:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

HEALTH DESK

A study found that fermented soy intake significantly improved memory in cognitively healthy older adults. The benefits were most evident in postmenopausal women aged 70 years and above, suggesting a potential dietary strategy for cognitive support.

As life expectancy rises, dementia cases are increasing globally. Diets rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients can help reduce oxidative stress and neuroinflammation—two major contributors to age-related cognitive decline. Soy, commonly consumed in Asia, contains isoflavones with antioxidant and estrogen-like properties beneficial for cardiovascular and cognitive health. Fermentation enhances soy’s bioactive compounds, improving its absorption and neuroprotective potential.

In this 12-week, triple-blind, placebo-controlled trial, 61 healthy adults aged 65 years and older were randomized to receive either fermented soy powder (Q-Can Plus®) or a placebo. Participants maintained their regular diet and lifestyle throughout the study.

Of the 47 participants who completed the study, those in the fermented soy group showed a statistically significant memory improvement compared to the placebo group (p = 0.041). The effect was most notable in postmenopausal women aged 70 years and above. Researchers concluded that regular fermented soy intake could modestly enhance memory performance in older adults.

