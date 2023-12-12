Hospitals should serve with the spirit of ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’, says President Murmu

AMN / LUCKNOW

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, said that the best form of humanity is seen in hospitals where the spirit of ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’ is strong.

President who graced the 27 years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation (India) here noted that the objective of establishing Divine Heart Hospital and Research Center is based on this feeling. She appreciated the spirit of service to humanity.The President said that the saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ is absolutely correct. She urged all the doctors associated with heart care to spread awareness about life-style for a healthy heart among the people. She said that they can treat a few hundred people in the hospital. But, through awareness they can benefit hundreds and thousands of people.

President Murmu expressed happiness that she witnessed the morning of Banaras and evening of Awadh all in a day. Praising Divine Heart Foundation Ms. Murmu said that this foundation is working for the well-being of society. Talking about Lucknow, President Murmu said that this city has given brilliant Prime Minister, Bharat Ratan Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atal ji was the precious gift for democracy from Lucknow, she added. She appealed to all the doctors to create awareness for prevention related to heart diseases.



Speaking on the occasion Raksha Mantri said that after 2014, the Government is continuously working to improve the health infrastructure in the country. 15 new AIIMs and several medical colleges have been approved. Apart from this, the Government is providing health insurance of up to 5 lakh rupees to 12 core people under the Aayushman Bharat Yojna and providing cheaper medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.



Governor Anandiben Patel said it is important to focus on health education and infrastructure to become a developed nation. She stated that Lucknow is now becoming a health hub as patients from various States and nearby countries are coming for treatment here.



Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu graced the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today. Governor of the State Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion. A total of 77 thousand six hundred 92 degrees were distributed in the convocation ceremony in which 16 gold medals were given by the President in the main programme. This year, out of 65 gold medals, 51 female students have bagged the gold medals.



The President said that the members of the first Board of Management of Kashi Vidyapeeth included history makers like Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai, Jamnalal Bajaj, Jawaharlal Nehru, Acharya Narendra Dev and Purushottam Das Tandon. Kashi Vidyapeeth is a symbol of our great freedom struggle, she added. Congratulating all the medal winners President Murmu said that 78 percent of gold medal winners are girl students. She stated that the performance of female students in higher education reflects a developed India and a better society. She remarked that the students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and its teachers will have an important contribution to making the country a developed India in 2047.



Speaking on the occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel said, Kashi is known for knowledge, art, and culture. Congratulating medal winners, the Governor appealed to the students to contribute to nation-building.



The President is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. In the evening, President Murmu will grace the 27-year celebration of the Divine Heart Foundation at Lucknow. She will also grace the 2nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow tomorrow.