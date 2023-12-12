Hardeep Singh Nijjar issue: India asserts, reports of ‘secret memo’ are fake

India External Affairs Ministry has asserted that reports of a ‘secret memo’ are fake and completely fabricated and there is no such memo. Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this in response to media queries on reports that Ministry sent a memo to Indian missions in North America to take concrete measures against Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mr Bagchi said this is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. He added that the outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. He said the posts of the authors confirm this linkage.

The spokesperson stressed that those who amplify such fake news only do so at the cost of their own credibility.