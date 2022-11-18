Honesty in marketing products is of utmost importance: Piyush Goyal

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal has said that honesty in marketing products is of utmost importance. Speaking at a function of Market Research Society of India, MRSI here Thursday, the minister asked the industry to adopt new technologies and practical ways to deliver hard but intelligent facts.

Mr Goyal said that misleading advertisements, violate the rights of consumers and therefore, he stressed that there must be self-regulation and code of ethics which is implemented in the industry for efficient and credible functioning.

Talking about the surveys taken by the industry, Mr Goyal said that the entire market research industry in the country has matured significantly in the last few years. He said that the researches conducted provide the Government feedback on what are the concerns and areas to focus upon.

The Minister mentioned that how during Covid period, India through its flagship schemes of National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana ensured that no child remained hungry.

He said that India is the only country in the whole world to do so. Mr Goyal added that around 80 Crore people are being covered under the Public Distribution System and the feedback on such schemes comes from the industry.