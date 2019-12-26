FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2019 05:30:32      انڈین آواز
Home Minister slams Opposition for violence during CAA protests

Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Home Minister Amit Shah today accused opposition parties of misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Speaking after laying down the foundation stone for development of East Delhi hub at Karkardooma, Mr Shah said Prime minister Narendra Modi has started a new work culture in the country.

Home Minister said, Prime minister removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures and gave ownership to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Mr Shah said, after the Sikh riots, there were so many Congress governments but no inquiry was done. He said, the NDA government set up an SIT and today the convicts are behind bars.

Mr Shah said, the concept of removing slums with houses was first started by this government at the centre. He said, a long cycle track is also being planned in Delhi.

He added work to beautify banks of Yamuna rive is on.

