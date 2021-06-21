Home Minister Amit Shah says, pace of vaccination will be increased in July and August

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Union Government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August. The Minister was briefing the reporters after inaugurating various developmental projects worth 80 crore rupees in Ahmedabad today.

On the first day of his two-day visit to his home state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited a Vaccination Centre at Bodakdev in Ahmedabad. Speaking to the media, Mr Shah welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide free vaccination to people aged 18 and above. The Minister expressed confidence that the goal of inoculating almost everyone will be achieved soon. During his visit, the Union Minister will also visit two more Vaccination Centres- one each in Kolvad and Rupal – both in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency.