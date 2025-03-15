Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Hola Mohalla Concludes at Sri Anandpur Sahib

Mar 15, 2025
The annual celebrations of Hola Mohalla at the birthplace of the Khalsa, Sri Anandpur Sahib, concluded on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety. Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib were held at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Various Nihang Singh organizations took out the traditional Mohalla from Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh riding elephants and horses, displaying sikh martial-arts and chanting ‘Jo Boley So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ with full glory. Gulal was also thrown at each other.

The entire land of Sri Anandpur Sahib was turned colourful with a sea of devotees wearing blue, yellow and saffron clothes. Although the traditional Hola Mohalla has come to an end, the land of Sri Anandpur Sahib will continue reverberating with huge influx of devotees for a few more days.

