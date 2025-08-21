Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Hockey India Announces 18-Member Squad for Men’s Asia Cup; Harmanpreet Singh to Lead Team

Aug 21, 2025
Hockey India today announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Bihar from August 29 to September 7. Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to serve as captain in the continental tournament. The squad overall features a strong group of experienced campaigners, with depth and balance across all departments. As a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026, the tournament places India in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. India will begin their campaign against China on August 29, before facing Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

